@GamecockCentral

Another Carolina Podcast: Official visit recaps and thoughts on OL commit
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL
South Carolina football and recruiting insiders Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell join host Pearson Fowler on Another Carolina Podcast to discuss the commitment of OL Jazston Turnetine and recap a huge recruiting weekend on campus.
Listen to Gamecock Central Podcasts on these platforms: Apple iTunes Podcasts | Spotify | PlayerFM | SoundCloud | Stitcher | iHeartRadio | Spreaker | YouTube
ALSO: more episodes | GC Radio app: App Store - Google Play
Topics on this episode include:
- How did the Gamecocks land JUCO OT Jazston Turnetine and what type of player are they getting?
- After a huge recruiting weekend of official visitors, what's the latest on several top targets like Tank Bigsby, Myles Murphy, Joshua Braun and Dominick Hill?
- What's the next step moving forward and could more commits be on the horizon?