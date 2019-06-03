@GamecockCentral

South Carolina football and recruiting insiders Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell join host Pearson Fowler on Another Carolina Podcast to discuss the commitment of OL Jazston Turnetine and recap a huge recruiting weekend on campus.

Topics on this episode include:

- How did the Gamecocks land JUCO OT Jazston Turnetine and what type of player are they getting?

- After a huge recruiting weekend of official visitors, what's the latest on several top targets like Tank Bigsby, Myles Murphy, Joshua Braun and Dominick Hill?

- What's the next step moving forward and could more commits be on the horizon?