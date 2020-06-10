@GamecockCentral

Another Carolina Podcast: RB Commit, Muschamp Teleconference thoughts
In the latest episode of Another Carolina Podcast, Gamecock Central's Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell give thoughts on South Carolina football's newest commit, running back Caleb McDowell, and Will Muschamp's teleconference earlier this week.
