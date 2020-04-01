@GamecockCentral

News More News
Another Carolina Podcast: Recruiting and football bracket breakdown

Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell join host Pearson Fowler to update the slow IV-drip of football recruiting news, and they debate the second round of the greatest Carolina football player bracket.

