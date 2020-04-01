@GamecockCentral

Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell join host Pearson Fowler to update the slow IV-drip of football recruiting news, and they debate the second round of the greatest Carolina football player bracket.

* CLICK HERE TO LISTEN * (or listen on YouTube below)

New Gamecock Central subscribers get 30 days free with the exclusive podcast promo code GCPod at this link.

Listen to Gamecock Central Podcasts on these platforms: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | PlayerFM | SoundCloud | Stitcher | iHeartRadio | Spreaker | YouTube | Castbox | Podcast Addict

ALSO: more episodes | GC Radio app: App Store - Google Play