@GamecockCentral

 Another Carolina Podcast: Gamecocks recruiting update, OTAs and optimism for a season
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-22 14:46:59 -0500') }}

Another Carolina Podcast: Recruiting update, OTAs and optimism for a season

Wes Mitchell and Chris Clark join host Pearson Fowler to give a recruiting update on Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and Malachi Bennett, discuss South Carolina beginning OTA-style workouts this week, and look at the big picture of College Football's start.

