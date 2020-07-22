@GamecockCentral

Another Carolina Podcast: Recruiting update, OTAs and optimism for a season
Wes Mitchell and Chris Clark join host Pearson Fowler to give a recruiting update on Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and Malachi Bennett, discuss South Carolina beginning OTA-style workouts this week, and look at the big picture of College Football's start.
