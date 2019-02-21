South Carolina Insiders Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell discuss the the latest on 2020 recruiting, spring football storylines, the men's basketball run and more with host Pearson Fowler.

Topics on this episode include:

- Look back at recruiting visitors this past weekend - How did it go with Tank Bigsby and Michael Wyman? Who is on commit watch?

- Go behind the scenes of deciphering where a prospect is leaning and what can you tell from an interview?

- Strangest recruiting process Chris and Wes have ever covered.

- Most important 2020 targets for the Gamecocks.

- Chris, Wes and Pearson give the spring football storyline they're most interested in following.

- What are the chances of the men's basketball team making the NCAA tournament?

- Gamecock Central subscriber questions and answers.