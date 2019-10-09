News More News
Another Carolina Podcast: South Carolina football vs. Georgia

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

Gamecock Central's Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell join host Pearson Fowler to discuss the South Carolina Gamecocks matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs and play a little Buy or Sell, brought to you by Terry Bishop Real Estate Group.

Click here to listen to this week's podcast!
Click here to listen to this week's podcast! (Chris Gillespie/GamecockCentral.com)

* CLICK HERE TO LISTEN *

Listen to Gamecock Central Podcasts on these platforms: Apple iTunes Podcasts | Spotify | PlayerFM | SoundCloud | Stitcher | iHeartRadio | Spreaker | YouTube

ALSO: more episodes | GC Radio app: App Store - Google Play

