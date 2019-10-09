@GamecockCentral

Another Carolina Podcast: South Carolina football vs. Georgia
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL
Gamecock Central's Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell join host Pearson Fowler to discuss the South Carolina Gamecocks matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs and play a little Buy or Sell, brought to you by Terry Bishop Real Estate Group.
