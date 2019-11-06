News More News
Another Carolina Podcast: Talking offense and App State Preview

Gamecock Central's Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell look at the big picture implications of South Carolina's win over Vanderbilt, the overall feel for the Carolina offense this season, and look ahead to the Appalachian State game.

Click here to listen

{{ article.author_name }}