Another Carolina Podcast: Thanksgiving Extravaganza!

GC Staff • GamecockCentral
Gamecock Central's Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell discuss the South Carolina vs. Clemson game with host Pearson Fowler and then talk Thanksgiving plans and the best Thanksgiving plate.

* Click here to listen! *

