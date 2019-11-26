@GamecockCentral

Another Carolina Podcast: Thanksgiving Extravaganza!
Gamecock Central's Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell discuss the South Carolina vs. Clemson game with host Pearson Fowler and then talk Thanksgiving plans and the best Thanksgiving plate.
