Another Carolina Podcast: Vols Roll Gamecocks...Now What?
In this episode of Another Carolina Podcast, Gamecock Central's Wes Mitchell and Chris Clark discuss the aftermath of South Carolina's disheartening loss to Tennessee and look ahead to Vanderbilt.
Click the image to listen!
Listen to Gamecock Central Podcasts on these platforms: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | PlayerFM | SoundCloud | Stitcher | iHeartRadio | Spreaker | YouTube | Castbox | Podcast Addict
ALSO: more episodes | GC Radio app: App Store - Google Play