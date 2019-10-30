News More News
Another Carolina Podcast: Vols Roll Gamecocks...Now What?

GC Staff • GamecockCentral
@GamecockCentral
In this episode of Another Carolina Podcast, Gamecock Central's Wes Mitchell and Chris Clark discuss the aftermath of South Carolina's disheartening loss to Tennessee and look ahead to Vanderbilt.

