Hours after Jammie Robinson entered the transfer portal, another Gamecock defensive back is in it now.

Sophomore John Dixon has officially entered the transfer portal, becoming the latest defection since the season ended.

Dixon played his way into a few starts this season, more notably at the back half of the year, registering 34 tackles and five passes defended and one fumble recovery.

He's the third defensive back since the season ended to transfer, joining Shilo Sanders and Jammie Robinson.

Makius Scott also entered the transfer portal this offseason as well.