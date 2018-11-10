With the team incredibly thin at safety and losing Jamyest Williams and Javon Charleston for the year, R.J. Roderick will make his first-career start.

South Carolina will start another freshman this weekend when it lines up Saturday afternoon against Florida.

Roderick has played in all eight games so far this season on special teams or coming off the bench. He has 24 total tackles, including a career-high 13 last week against Ole Miss.

He's joined by fellow freshmen Jaycee Horn (nickel back) and Dylan Wonnum (right tackle) in the starting lineups.

It's Horn's eighth start and Wonnum's third.

With Bryson Allen-Williams and Aaron Sterling out on the defensive line, Kobe Smith and D.J. Wonnum will start with Wonnum and Keir Thomas anchoring the ends.

The first running back into the game was Mon Denson, who is also making his first career start. Dennis Daley was back starting at left tackle after missing last week's game.

The Gamecocks (5-3, 4-3 SEC) will take on No. 19 Florida (6-3, 4-3 SEC) at noon on ESPN.