The Gamecocks announced before Monday's game against North Greenville that Alanzo Frink is out with a left ankle sprain. They did not offer a timetable for when he will return, but Frank Martin could update that postgame.

The injury bug has hit South Carolina's men's basketball team again, this time a member of the Gamecocks' front court.

Frink, who had a knee injury that caused him to miss the team's first six games, is averaging 14.4 minutes per game with five points and 3.4 rebounds.

He joins TJ Moss and Justin Minaya as two guys who are on the injury list while Jair Bolden can't play due to sitting out on NCAA transfer rules.

The Gamecocks (4-7) will have eight scholarship players available with Evan Hinson, who's on a football scholarship, also available as well.

Moss has a high ankle sprain and will be out for at least six to eight weeks while Minaya had knee surgery in November and could potentially return in mid-January or February.

Maik Kotsar, who had a concussion that cuased him to miss two games, will be back for Monday's game.

The Gamecocks tip off against North Greenville Monday at 2 p.m. on SEC Network Plus.