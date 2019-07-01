SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASEBALL

After a few of infielder entered the transfer portal over the last few weeks, the first Gamecocks outfielder has made his way into it.

Freshman Joel Brewer has officially entered the portal and will transfer from the baseball program.

In his only season on campus, Brewer saw limited action, playing in 14 games with one start. He'd hit .235/.278/.294 with one RBI.

Brewer was one of Mark Kingston's first recruits he landed in the 2018 class, coming over after de-committing from FIU during his senior year.

Coming out of high school Brewer was considered the No. 312 prospect in the 2018 class and the No. 50 payer out of Florida.

The Gamecocks have already had six transfers this season dating back to the end of April with Logan Chapman entering the portal near the end of the season.

After the season Quinntin Perez, Jacob English, Nick Neville, Ian Jenkins and Jordan Holladay have all entered as well.