After deciding last week to take a look at offensive lineman Chandler Farrell at tight end, South Carolina has made another position move this week.

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Darius Rush is taking reps with the cornerbacks during the open portion of Wednesday's workout and is expected to get a long look there.

Rush has played wide receiver since arriving in Columbia last spring, but was ranked as an "athlete" out of high school and has always been seen as someone who could potentially play defensive back, be it at corner or safety.

A three-star prospect from C.E. Murray High, Rush was slowed last fall with an injury and took a redshirt.

Rush also projects to help on special teams this year.

