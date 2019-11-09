SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

Bryan Edwards continues to cement his case for arguably the best receiver to ever come through South Carolina, snagging another record Saturday night.

The senior is now the all-time leader in receiving yards, breaking Alshon Jeffery's record.

Edwards now has 3,045 yards receiving on his career after his fourth-quarter reception for a 23-yard touchdown.

He entered Saturday's game with 62 catches for 726 yards and is on pace to set new career highs for both in a season.

Edwards already set records this year for consecutive games with a catch and career receptions.

He tied a single game record against Vanderbilt with 14 receptions.

In his most dominant season of his career, Edwards needs just XX touchdowns to break that school record as well.