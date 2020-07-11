GamecockCentral - Antario Brown sets decision

Savannah (Ga.) Beach High class of 2021 three-star running back Antario Brown officially has a commit date set.

The 5-foot-11, 213-pound Brown will announce a commitment on August 5, he said on Twitter Saturday.

South Carolina was the first school to offer Brown in May. Since then, he's added scholarships from N.C. State, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

While Brown hasn't visited South Carolina, he had strong positive words about the program when he spoke with Gamecock Central after the offer.

"I know the fans are amazing, you know? As soon as the offer happened, a lot of guys started hitting me," Brown said. "The state as a whole is beautiful. I actually had a game there once, at May River. The school, I don't know too much about the school yet. I've watched a few games on TV, just to see what was going on, try to do a little research. I know they love beating Georgia, for one, I know that."

Brown is being recruited to Carolina by running backs coach Des Kitchings, the first coach to offer him.

Brown rushed for 1,008 yards in just seven games last season.

He had the biggest game of his career when he rushed for 280 yards and three touchdowns and added five catches for 119 yards and a score against Benedictine.