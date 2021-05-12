Anthony Rose reopens recruitment
Four-star defensive back Anthony Rose announced his intentions to reopen his recruitment on Wednesday.
The Hallandale (Florida) product had been pledge to South Carolina since February, at the time becoming Shane Beamer's first verbal commitment for the 2022 recruiting class.
Arizona, Arizona State, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, and Texas A&M all extended offers to Rose during the recruiting process.
