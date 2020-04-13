Are Browns the favorite for Clowney?
With the chances reportedly "slim to none" that Jadeveon Clowney will return to Seattle, are the Cleveland Browns the favorite to land the former South Carolina All-American?
It may be too soon to go that far, but ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler said last week that Cleveland had gotten closer than any other suitors to landing the still unsigned free agent.
Browns GM Andrew Berry was asked about Clowney on a conference call Friday.
“Obviously, Jadeveon, he’s a good football player,’’ Berry said. “For us, it really goes back to something I mentioned maybe two months ago. Rest assured across all opportunities to acquire other players, we are going to be aggressive in adding talent to the roster. We’re going to make sure if there’s an opportunity to upgrade the team and we think it makes sense, we are going to be proactive there.’’
Last week, NFL Network's Mark Garafolo said that he didn't expect Clowney to re-sign with the Seahawks.
"From the standpoint of the Seahawks getting him done, getting him back, they felt like they couldn't wait anymore," Garafolo said in an interview with Seattle's 950 KJR. "I don't want to say that they're out on him, because who knows what could happen, and Clowney could change his mind, he could lower his price and who knows what. ... I don't know that's he's going to be back in Seattle. The chances are slim to none."
The Seahawks offered Clowney a one-year deal in the range of $15 million, according to Garafolo, but Clowney reportedly wants around 20 million and the Seahawks have moved on to actively chasing other players.
Any other year, Clowney, who is coming off sports hernia surgery this January, would travel and meet in-person with multiple teams' doctors to prove a clean bill of health. But the coronavirus pandemic has shut down NFL team facilities and placed future team activities on hold for the near future.
While no team has given Clowney what he wants yet, the Browns have apparently come the closest. The Titans have also been linked with Clowney.
Clowney played in 13 games for the Seahawks this past season collecting 31 tackles and 3 sacks.