With the chances reportedly "slim to none" that Jadeveon Clowney will return to Seattle, are the Cleveland Browns the favorite to land the former South Carolina All-American?

It may be too soon to go that far, but ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler said last week that Cleveland had gotten closer than any other suitors to landing the still unsigned free agent.

Browns GM Andrew Berry was asked about Clowney on a conference call Friday.

“Obviously, Jadeveon, he’s a good football player,’’ Berry said. “For us, it really goes back to something I mentioned maybe two months ago. Rest assured across all opportunities to acquire other players, we are going to be aggressive in adding talent to the roster. We’re going to make sure if there’s an opportunity to upgrade the team and we think it makes sense, we are going to be proactive there.’’