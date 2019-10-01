SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL

A few months after the football team announced their own line of throwback uniforms, it looks like the men's basketball team is getting some of their own.

The team released a video titled "Let's throw it back" with what appeared to be a throwback jersey being pulled out of a box.

From a brief glimpse in the video, it appeared to be uniforms from the 1970s with Alex English with the white jerseys and "South Carolina" emblazoned on it with a centered number.

At the end of the video, the date Dec. 8, 2019 popped up, which would coincide with the Gamecocks' home game against Houston.

The Gamecocks started practice yesterday and Frank Martin will have his first press conference of the season Wednesday with team media day scheduled for next week.

They'll start the season Oct. 30 with an exhibition with Columbia before the regular season starts Nov. 6 against North Alabama.