KJ JEFFERSON

KJ Jefferson is a load to bring down and a true dual threat quarterback. Arkansas’ offense will not only present a huge challenge in week 2, but they do it with a mobile quarterback who is one of the best in the SEC. If Carolina fails to pressure Jefferson or allows him to scramble, it could make for a long day. Edge contain will be highlighted in this game for better or for worse. Often, linebackers are charged with edge containment in Carolina’s 4-2-5 defense when the ends pin their ears back and rush the passer. While Debo Williams and Brad Johnson were solid in that area against GSU, the same cannot be said about the rest of the linebacking corps. Productivity needs to improve this week as a monumental challenge awaits.



(Above) The misdirection froze the LB and caught him stationed on top of the DE. The TE pulled and blocked the CB which left enough running room for Jefferson to squeeze through. Jefferson is too strong and fast to be brought down by arm tackles.



RAHEIM SANDERS

Raheim Sanders may be Arkansas’ leading rusher, but not by much. Both Jefferson and Sanders will tote the ball early and often. Sanders is a speedy back with size and a smooth stride. He will not be easily brought down and it is important Carolina’s defense limits his opportunities to get out in the open field. Carolina’s front six will be charged with limiting both Jefferson and Sanders in the run game and that is no easy task. Expect to see the safeties come down into the box and be forced to make some one-on-one tackles.



(Above) Cincinnati made it easy for Arkansas’ OL on this play leaving both A and B gaps uncovered on the right side. The RG kicked out one LB and the C went to the other LB. Sanders patiently let the play develop before bursting through and shoving off the safety along the way.



(Above) This run was intended to go inside, but Sanders used his speed to reach the edge. As Sanders turned it upfield, he received a block on the perimeter by the WR and was off to the races.



JADON HASELWOOD

Jaden Haselwood leads a talented group of wide receivers. He is athletic, sports a lengthy frame, and will go up in the air to high point the ball. Arkansas’ receivers displayed some solid blocking on the perimeter against Cincinnati and if Carolina’s defensive backs do not get off blocks, it could make for a long day at the office.



(Above) QB Jefferson calmly delivered a ball in which WR Haselwood snatched out of the air between multiple defenders for the touchdown.



(Above) Haselwood displayed his speed on the jet sweep for a large gain. He also received an excellent block on the perimeter.



TREY KNOX

Trey Knox is a gifted player from the tight end position. Expect Arkansas to leak him out like they did in the play below and attack the middle of the field with him. Knox was not highly utilized as a receiver in 2021, but if week 1 is any indication, he will be a top target in 2022.



(Above) Trey Knox turned a delayed release out route into a touchdown, flashing his unusual speed from the tight end position. Once again, another solid block on the perimeter to free the runner.



FINAL THOUGHTS