Arkansas WR commit Ze'Vian Capers recaps South Carolina official
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITINGEven though Ze'Vian Capers committed to Arkansas in February, the Apharetta (Ga.) Denmark three-star wide receiver has still maintained contact with a fe...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news