CLEVELAND — It is not something you notice in game, but post-game it is all you can see.

Ashlyn Watkins. Rebounds. Twenty.

That’s what the sophomore forward churned out in her first career Final Four appearance as South Carolina wore down NC State 78-59 to set up a rematch against Iowa in Sunday’s National Championship Game.

“For her to be able to do that and get 20 rebounds is crazy,” Te-Hina Paopao said. “I looked up and I saw 18 and I was like, 'Oh my god, that's crazy.' She can do anything she puts her mind to."

At times, Watkins made her defenders look like high school competition. It was ruthlessly, surgically efficient, knifing her way through the NC State frontcourt and establishing her presence early. In a game where South Carolina (37-0) struggled to find any production from its guards — just nine points on 13 total shots at halftime — post play kept the Gamecocks up a point heading into halftime.

Kamilla Cardoso was her usual unstoppable self in the post, scoring 10 in a row for the Gamecocks in the second quarter. On the rare, seemingly impossible occasion she came up short, Watkins spent her evening swooping in to collect the boards.

Three quick ones in a minute. Six by the end of the first quarter. Eight at halftime. One seemingly will-breaking third quarter stretch where she scored five in five minutes, part of a 17-1 run which all but confirmed South Carolina fans would have a reason to stick around Cleveland another two days.

"Nope,” Tessa Johnson said when asked if she had ever played in a game where someone finished with 20 rebounds. “I have not, and that is insane."

At a certain point — roughly when the calendar hits March — stats become pedantic. Wins and losses are the binary currency of this tournament, and nobody is going to alter a perception on a performance based on if the 20th rebound is secured or if the number stalls out at 19.

But sometimes a number is so eye-popping, so startling to see and carries a performance worthy of the numerical value with it.

This was every bit of 20 boards, and more. It was also impactful defense, a crucial part of why NC State was just 6-of-15 on layups. It was two blocks, officially bringing the “Swatkins” moniker to the Final Four.

“She's one of a kind unique player,” Bree Hall said. “And I'm so glad to have her on my team."

As the Gamecocks turn their attention towards the Hawkeyes Sunday, she presents a match-up Iowa did not have to face last year. A completely different dimension missing from the 77-73 squeaker a year ago, the type of two-way player capable of pushing a game over the edge and making the difference between cutting a net and watching someone else make use of the travel scissors.

Caitlin Clark can turn a basketball game on its ear at the drop of a hat, but memories of what really burned the Gamecocks in that disastrous Dallas downfall will be Monika Czinano scoring 18 points, most via Clark assists on backdoor screen-and-rolls.

How different could it have looked with another nimble 6-foot-4 body out there defending the paint?

Once again, Clark has a running mate down low who went off in a National Semifinal. This time it was Hannah Stuelke, who made the crucial difference in Iowa’s 71-69 win over UConn with 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting.

This is what it has always been about for the Columbia native: Getting to a Final Four, and finishing the drill with a National Championship.

“I think it was just doing whatever I could to help the team,” Watkins said. That [20 rebounds] wasn't really a goal of mine, but I just went out there and played my best basketball.”

It invoked memories of another hometown hero who accomplished the ultimate goal in Columbia. When Watkins secured her 19th rebound, she tied A’ja Wilson for the most boards ever by a South Carolina player in the Final Four. In the grand scheme of the record book, she only finished five away from tying the all-time record for a Final Four game.

This was a legendary performance, the night everything came together and maybe a year of frustration came out on NC State after hearing about falling at this hurdle a year ago.

Only one more to go this year, and it is indeed that same black and gold bar to jump over.

Watkins has been leaping all weekend, though.

****************************************************************************

Want 2 months free on your Rivals subscription? Refer a friend and they'll get 50% off their first year while you get 2 months free, and the best part? You can do it as many times as you want. Just use your custom referral link on your subscriptions page (linked above).