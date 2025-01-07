Ashlyn Watkins out for season with torn ACL

South Carolina women's basketball will be down a key contributor for the remainder of the season.

The program announced on Tuesday afternoon that junior forward Ashlyn Watkins will miss the rest of the 2024-25 season with a torn ACL. Watkins left the game wth 7:42 remaining in the second quarter of South Carolina's 95-68 win over Mississippi State on Sunday. She went don holding her left knee and needed two people to carry her off the court into the locker room, and did not return to the bench for the rest of the game.

Watkins was fourth in the SEC in blocks per game and second on the team in rebounding, with an average of 6.4 rebounds and 7.2 points per game before the injury.

South Carolina is now down to Chloe Kitts, Sania Feagin and Joyce Edwards as post players in its regular rotation, with Maryam Dauda, Adhel Tac and Sakima Walker as the depth pieces who have only played sparingly this year.

The Gamecocks are back in action on Thursday against Texas A&M.

