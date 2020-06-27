Riverdale (Ga.) class of 2021 three-star ATH Derwin Burgess recently said he would announce his decision soon. Now he has a date.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound target will announce his decision on July 2, he said on Twitter Friday night.

"With us not being able to take visits or anything, I just think it is right to go ahead and make a decision," Burgess said recently. "I do not want to keep coaches guessing and all that, so I want to make my decision as soon as I am ready. I have gotten back to group workouts with my team, so I am wanting to turn my focus to that and be able to get ready for my senior season."

Burgess hasn't really named favorites lately but South Carolina and Georgia Tech have appeared to be the favorites for some time. Those two, plus FSU, Tennessee and West Virginia are some of his bigger offers.

Burgess emerged as a receiver target for former receivers coach Bryan McClendon and has remained a priority of new coach Joe Cox.

A quick playmaker on offense who also plays defensive back, Burgess is ranked the No. 55 athlete in the country by Rivals.