If the Gamecocks are going to have their spring game this year, it won't be on the regularly scheduled date.

The SEC announced all athletic activities are suspended through at least April 15, which encompasses all of South Carolina's spring football practice.

The Gamecocks were two weeks into spring practice before athletic events were suspended due to the Coronavirus epidemic and they won't be able to do anything until April 15, and maybe further. The spring game was originally scheduled for April 4.

Baseball and softball are still up in the air and, if the season even resumes, would come back with just four weekends left in the regular season.

There are other spring sports in season now too that are waiting this out as well with their seasons totally up in the air.

Full release from the SEC:

The Southeastern Conference today announced that all athletics activities, including competitions, team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings, will be suspended through at least April 15, due to continuing developments related to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The SEC had previously announced that all competition was suspended until March 30. That suspension of competition has been extended through April 15 and now includes all organized team activities.

SEC athletics programs will cease practices, individual and team workouts effective the end of the day Friday, March 13. Team meetings shall conclude no later than 5 pm local time on Monday, March 16.

SEC member institutions will continue to provide their student-athletes with care and support to meet needs in areas including academics, medical care, mental health and wellness, nutrition and housing as needed.

