Auburn's 4-star DB commit Terrance Love is taking a pragmatic approach to his recruitment. While he described his commitment to Auburn as "solid", the 6'3" 200 LB Safety out of Fairburn, GA is aware of the "instability" at Auburn, and is making sure he has options should the dominos fall in a way that isn't to his liking. As a part of that "looking around" process, Love attended last Saturday's 30-24 win for South Carolina over Texas A&M in front of a raucous sell-out crowd at William's Brice Stadium and came away impressed. "I liked it. I like the atmosphere. I like the fans. I like the coaches." said Love in an interview with Gamecock Scoop.