Auburn opens as double-digit favorite
South Carolina Sunday opened as a 10-point underdog to Auburn, according to Circa Sports, the first book to release lines each week.
The book set the over/under for the matchup, scheduled for this upcoming Saturday night, at 47 1/2.
Both teams are coming off difficult defeats.
The Gamecocks (5-5, 2-5 SEC) lost to Missouri 31-28 Saturday night.
Auburn (6-4, 3-3 SEC) raced to a 28-3 lead before falling to Mississippi State, 43-34, yesterday afternoon.
The Gamecocks and Tigers are set for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium on ESPN.
