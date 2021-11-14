Auburn opens as double-digit favorite

 South Carolina Football: Gamecocks open as underdogs to Auburn
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-14 14:41:21 -0600') }} football

GC Staff • GamecockCentral
South Carolina Sunday opened as a 10-point underdog to Auburn, according to Circa Sports, the first book to release lines each week.

The book set the over/under for the matchup, scheduled for this upcoming Saturday night, at 47 1/2.

Both teams are coming off difficult defeats.

The Gamecocks (5-5, 2-5 SEC) lost to Missouri 31-28 Saturday night.

Auburn (6-4, 3-3 SEC) raced to a 28-3 lead before falling to Mississippi State, 43-34, yesterday afternoon.

The Gamecocks and Tigers are set for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium on ESPN.

