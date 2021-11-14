Auburn to start a new starting QB against South Carolina

They'll be a new starting quarterback under center Saturday for Auburn when the Tigers travel to Columbia to take on South Carolina.

On Sunday night, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix confirmed that the rumor of him breaking his ankle on Saturday was true and that he'll be done for the year.

"Bones break and things change, but God is always the same," Nix wrote in a post on his Twitter page. "One of my favorite verses is John 13:7, Jesus replied, 'You do not realize now what I’m doing, but later you will understand'. The Lord’s timing is our schedule. The road to recovery begins tomorrow."

With Nix out, Auburn is projected to start T.J. Finley. Finley transferred to Auburn from LSU, where just a year ago he was in a similar situation. Finley, a then freshman backup, got the start against South Carolina due to an injury to LSU’s starting quarterback against. He would throw for 265 yards and two touchdowns in a 52-24 win by LSU.