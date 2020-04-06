News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-06 11:21:46 -0500') }} football Edit

AUDIO: Will Muschamp Monday teleconference

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral
Football/Recruiting Insider
@WesMitchellGC
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

South Carolina Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp provides an update on his football team on Monday.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}