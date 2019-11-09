SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

The Gamecocks will be without one of their premier playmakers on offense Saturday.

Shi Smith is not expected to play Saturday night against App State nursing the same hamstring injury that kept him out last week against Vanderbilt.

It'll be the second straight game he'll miss.

Smith is the Gamecocks' second-leading receiver behind Bryan Edwards with 36 catches for 408 yards.

South Carolina is now without Smith, Nick Muse and Tavien Feaster offensively against App State, which means a lot of younger players will be getting playing time Saturday night.

Kick off against the Mountaineers is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN2 .