South Carolina’s ingratiating a new assistant coach in Will Bailey this season, and players are already taking to him nicely.

Since preseason basketball practice started in mid-October, the Gamecocks have spent the last 10 days working in two new freshmen, but it’s also the first season in Columbia for a staff member.

“He’s very passionate about what he’s going through. He’s still learning but he’s one of the guy that’s going to continue to push you, going to give you positive feedback and he’s never going to let you hold your head,” Seventh Woods said. “Having a coach like that in your corner, you can’t ask for anything better.”

Also see: What's next for the 2021 hoops class

Bailey came on board this offseason after Perry Clark retired after spending the last few years at Saint Louis.

He’s built up a reputation as a developer of guards, helping multiple players in his stops earning all conference honors.

Now, he’s getting a chance to work with a deep stable of guards that includes all-freshmen team guards AJ Lawson and Jermaine Couisnard.

He’s already making an impact and players are seeing the kind of energy he brings daily.

“Coach Bailey’s been real positive. I like that. I like how he comes in the gym and helps me shoot and gives me pointers,” Lawson said. “During practice after a play he’s always screaming or being supportive and giving you comments. I like how supportive he’s been. He’s real nice and he’s always open to talk to me and other players. That’s real good."

He’s already come in and developed a relationship with a lot of the players he’ll be working with; both Lawson and Justin Minaya said he’s come into the gym after practice late at night to help them shoot and tweak their mechanics.

Time will tell how much of an impact he’ll have on this year’s team, but the Gamecocks seem pleased with Frank Martin’s newest staff hire.

Also see: Insider notes from Thursday's baseball scrimmage

“He’s really good, man. He’s really positive with us. I like how he’s helping us whether it’s coming in at night to shoot balls or he’s helping us with our individual games,” Minaya said. “Whenever you make a good play he’s always going to be right by your side. I like that a lot.”

He joins a staff with quite a bit of continuity on it now with the Gamecocks’ other two assistants in Bruce Shingler and Chuck Martin having spent the last three years together.

Shingler came to South Carolina right before the Final Four year while Martin was hired the following year.

“The staff—Bruce and Chuck—has been in place for going on four years together,” Frank Martin said. “From a teaching standpoint to who we’re recruiting, all those things are in place. We’re in a much better place.”