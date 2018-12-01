Ticker
Bailey likely out for Gamecocks' bowl game

Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral.com
@collynptaylor
Beat Writer
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

South Carolina will be down a senior offensive lineman moving forward.

Zack Bailey broke his fibula and will likely miss the team's bowl game and should be fine moving forward for his professional career. He said it's not good but the injury could have been much worse.

Zack Bailey || Photo by Katie Dugan

"That's is a good thing at the end of the day," Muschamp said mentioning it won't be a catastrophic injury.

Bailey broke the bone on the final play of the third quarter in his final home game of his four-year career.

Keisean Nixon has a shoulder injury that's limited him some this season and Keir Thomas missed Saturday's game with an ankle injury. Thomas is expected back for the bowl game.

Shi Smith missed Saturday's game with some back spasms that hit Wednesday this week and the staff didn't feel good about putting him out there against Akron.

Eldridge Thompson, OrTre Smith, Javon Charleston, Jamyest Williams, Danny Fennell and Aaron Sterling are all out for the year and didn't dress.

Bryson Allen-Williams, D.J. Wonnum and Jaylin Dickerson are all out today but are more than likely back for the bowl game. J.T. Ibe and Nick Harvey are both out today as well.

The Gamecocks (7-5) beat Akron 28-3 Saturday.

