Now, instead of participating in practice, he’s working on his rehab so he can prepare for the NFL Draft.

The senior offensive lineman was fully expecting on playing in the Gamecocks’ bowl game, what would be his last college game, but plans quickly changed when he went down with a broken leg Dec. 1 against Akron.

Zack Bailey plans on being in Charlotte Dec. 29 in the Belk Bowl, just not in the role he was envisioning a little over two weeks ago.

“It’s been wonderful. Coaches have done everything they can to make as easy the transition for me,” Bailey said. “I’ve been doing treatment as much as I can; I was in this morning before anybody else just knocking out my treatment.”

Bailey had surgery the morning after the 28-3 win over the Zips and started attacking the rehab soon after that.

Right now, he said the recovery process is a roughly two-month process—six to eight weeks—which would put his return right around mid-January Bailey would be full steam ahead.

He’s fully planning right now on hitting the ground running once the bone is fully healed so he can get ready for the NFL Combine and workouts for pro teams.

“I’m pushing to be back right at the six week mark and doing everything I can to be at my best when it all counts later on,” he said.

Bailey broke his fibula in the final play of the third quarter against Akron and said Monday he knew it was a bad injury when it happened.

The trainers immediately worked to get him stabilized and back to the training room for evaluations. After getting X-rays, Bailey said he found out the injury wasn’t as severe as he originally thought it’d be.

“When it happened, I didn’t know what was going on through my mind,” he said. “I knew when I went down it wasn’t good, but when we got back to the X-ray room and we did x-rays, the injury turned out to be the best injury that could have happened.”

Bailey became the first person in his family to graduate from college, officially earning his degree Monday afternoon and being honored at the athletic department’s ring ceremony that morning.

After opting to return for his senior season, the lineman is now a likely NFL draft pick and invitee to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The NFL combine is Feb. 26 through March 4, which would be after Bailey’s rehab, meaning he would more than likely be ready to compete if he does ultimately get an invite.

The Draft is held starting April 25 and goes through Saturday. Bailey said Monday he doesn’t have a feel yet on where he’ll be picked and has been too focused on his rehab to talk to any talent evaluators.

“I’ve been focusing on rehab” he said. “I have to get healthy before I can start focusing on any of that. my focus is getting healthy and getting my body right. “