"I chose South Carolina because I think they'll give me the opportunity to show off my athleticism in a variety of ways in their program," Martin-Scott said on the decision via a release from Dodge City . "It's always been my dream since I was a kid to play in the SEC."

Ranked one of the top JUCO prospects in the country, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Martin-Scott signed with the Gamecocks on National Signing Day Wednesday out of Dodge City (Kan.) C.C.

Four-star linebacker Tavareon Martin-Scott , affectionately known as "Bam," came into this world with fireworks on July 4 and he hopes to bring that same explosiveness to the South Carolina defense this season.

Martin-Scott collected 42 tackles in nine games as a freshman in 2019 for the Conquistadors with a season-high of 14. He also recorded 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, an interception, and two forced fumbles.

"I am so proud of Tavareon," said head coach Ricky Coon "He has worked extremely hard on and off the field to earn this opportunity. We can't wait to watch him play on Saturdays. His story is a great testament to the power of junior college football. It can make dreams into reality!"

Martin-Scott graduated from Snider High School in Fort Wayne, Ind. in 2019. Considered a late bloomer, he broke onto the scene with a big senior season before signing with Dodge City.

While Dodge City did not play a fall season in 2020, Martin-Scott will play an eight-game season this spring starting at the end of March.

"I feel like I've grown a lot physically, like as far as my body, I've been training a lot harder," he said yesterday in an NSD interview with WFFT. "Mentally, I've definitely come a long way. It's going to show, you're going to see, it's going to show."

Martin-Scott is part of a three-man linebacker class for new head coach Shane Beamer and defensive coordinator Clayton White as he joins transfer Debo Williams and high school signee Kolbe Fields on a Carolina roster that needs a boost to the linebacking corp, especially with the loss of leading tackler Ernest Jones.

During his NSD press conference Wednesday, Beamer said that Martin-Scott and Fields were his top two targets at the position in the high school and JUCO ranks.

"We have to have guys at the linebacker position that are big and have the physical traits we’re after but also have a mentality to them as well -- these guys have that," Beamer said. "They’re hard workers. They’re all business Every time I talk to them they’re either working out, about to work out or just finished working out. It’s all the time.

"They’re appreciative of this opportunity. Both have really big upsides and I’m excited to see what they’re going to be able to do in coach White’s defense and in the weight room with coach (Luke) Day and in nutrition with Kristin (Coggins) as we develop those guys.”

Martin-Scott chose the Gamecock over finalists Mississippi State and West Virginia. He says he likes the scheme fit better than at MSU and that the Gamecocks' conference affiliation put them over WVU.

"I'm very excited because it evens the playing field with a new coach coming in, new recruits coming in," Martin-Scott said. "I've got a chance to show off my skills. I think we're going to shock some people in the SEC this year. I think Coach Beamer is doing a great job with the staff he's putting together. Everything they send me, the videos, all that, I just noticed a different approach from them. It's just a whole different program (now)."

With new rules regarding eligibility due to COVID-19, the spring season Martin-Scott is about to play will not affect his NCAA clock, meaning he'll join the Gamecocks' program with three years of eligibility left.

He says he's set to arrive in Columbia in early June.

"I'm very excited, I wish I could be there now, honestly."