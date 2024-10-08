Bangally Kamara Officially Departs Football Program

South Carolina football has its first transfer portal entry, Shane Beamer confirmed at his Tuesday media availability.

Linebacker Bangally Kamara officially entered the portal after appearing in four games this season, preserving one more year of eligibility. Kamara transferred into the program from Pitt after four seasons with the Panthers, but did not work his way into the starting lineup with the Gamecocks.

"He came into my office and told me that he was redshirting," Beamer said. "I told him that's not quite how this works and we could have a discussion about his role and if redshirting is best. We went back and forth for a little bit. I think his situation is a little bit different."

Beamer later said his job is "to do what's best for the team" and that they wanted Kamara to continue playing in games this season, meaning he would go over the redshirt limit. Kamara played his season-high in snaps and would have continued to be part of the linebacker rotation, a spot which Mo Kaba and Fred "JayR" Johnson will help fill moving forward.

"We're not getting ready for '25 around here," Beamer said. "We're trying to win in '24."

