Rapid Reaction: Gamecocks Embarrassed By Ole Miss At Home

The result today probably shoudn't have been all that surprising. 

 Caleb Alexander
Gamecocks Lifeless In 27-3 Home Loss To No. 12 Ole Miss

South Carolina fell behind early and never recovered in its worst showing of the 2024 season.

 Alan Cole
Live Chat: Gamecocks vs Ole Miss

Join us for live updates and analysis.

 Caleb Alexander
Gamecocks Add Stud TE, Jamel Howse, To 2026 Class

South Carolina landed yet another in-state blue chipper.

 Caleb Alexander
Gamecocks Complete Flip With 4-star WR Malik Clark

South Carolina's perseverance paid off today when they completed the flip of 4-star WR Malik Clark, who decommitted

Rapid Reaction: Gamecocks Embarrassed By Ole Miss At Home

The result today probably shoudn't have been all that surprising. 

 Caleb Alexander
Gamecocks Lifeless In 27-3 Home Loss To No. 12 Ole Miss

South Carolina fell behind early and never recovered in its worst showing of the 2024 season.

 Alan Cole
Live Chat: Gamecocks vs Ole Miss

Join us for live updates and analysis.

 Caleb Alexander
Published Oct 8, 2024
Bangally Kamara Officially Departs Football Program
Alan Cole  •  GamecockScoop
@Alan__Cole

South Carolina football has its first transfer portal entry, Shane Beamer confirmed at his Tuesday media availability.

Linebacker Bangally Kamara officially entered the portal after appearing in four games this season, preserving one more year of eligibility. Kamara transferred into the program from Pitt after four seasons with the Panthers, but did not work his way into the starting lineup with the Gamecocks.

"He came into my office and told me that he was redshirting," Beamer said. "I told him that's not quite how this works and we could have a discussion about his role and if redshirting is best. We went back and forth for a little bit. I think his situation is a little bit different."

Beamer later said his job is "to do what's best for the team" and that they wanted Kamara to continue playing in games this season, meaning he would go over the redshirt limit. Kamara played his season-high in snaps and would have continued to be part of the linebacker rotation, a spot which Mo Kaba and Fred "JayR" Johnson will help fill moving forward.

"We're not getting ready for '25 around here," Beamer said. "We're trying to win in '24."

