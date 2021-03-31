Baseball America released its latest Field of 64 projections for the NCAA tournament and not only was South Carolina easily in but projected as a top 16 seed and hosting its own regional.

It's been a good week and a half so far for South Carolina, and the Gamecocks got some well-deserved recognition this week from a national outlet.

There is still a lot of season left to go but the Gamecocks are projected as the No. 13 seed in the tournament, hosting a regional that is projected to include North Carolina, Oklahoma and Winthrop.

In this projection they'd be pair with No. 4-seeded Louisville's regional that includes the Cardinals, Indiana State, Nebraska and Hartford.

The Gamecocks are one of 10 SEC teams projected to make the NCAA Tournament with two more teams—Texas A&M and Kentucky—projected as two of the first teams left out at this point in the season.

Of the nine teams not South Carolina in the field, four are considered national seeds—Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss and Mississippi State—and two others are projected regional hosts in Florida and Tennessee.

Georgia, Alabama and LSU are all projected in the field as well.

The Gamecocks (17-6, 4-2 SEC) still have to play all but one projected national seed (they played Vanderbilt already) with one of those (Ole Miss) on the road and host Tennessee the final weekend of the year.

They still have series against Georgia coming up this weekend and a road trip to LSU in mid-April.

South Carolina is winners of six straight, including a sweep over the Gators at home last weekend, and have shot up the polls. They moved up 11 spots to No. 14 by D1Baseball and Baseball America has them up to No. 11.

As of Wednesday afternoon

Next up is a three-game series at Georgia with first pitch against the Bulldogs scheduled for 6 p.m. ET. Friday.