SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASEBALL

James Nix, a very late pick up in the Gamecocks' 2019 class, will sign with the Houston Astros and will not enroll at South Carolina.

Nix was drafted in the 35th round by the Astros and has agreed to terms with the Astros but hasn't signed with the Astros officially yet.

The redshirt freshman hit .462 with nine home runs and 48 RBI for the College of Central Florida.

The Gamecocks also had Tyler Callihan and Ivan Johnson sign professional deals.