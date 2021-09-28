Having already committed to South Carolina baseball, 2023 running back and outfielder Caleb Hampton knew what he was getting visiting campus last weekend.

But Hampton got a newer experience this trip down, getting to experience what it’s like to go through a game day on the football recruit side of things.

South Carolina is showing interest in Hampton, spearheaded by Montario Hardesty, and the running back took a trip down to Columbia this weekend to take in the Kentucky game.



