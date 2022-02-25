Baseball: George Washington Preview
Who: South Carolina (3-1) v. George Washington (0-3)Time/TV: 4:00 pm Friday, 2:00 pm Saturday, 1:30 Sunday, all games will stream live on SEC Network Plus. Ray Tanner has indicated that more camera...
