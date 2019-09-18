When the Gamecocks start team practice this week, they'll already be down a pitcher for the season.

Lehman made just seven appearances last season, pitching in 7.1 innings with a 4.91 ERA, before an elbow injury sidelined him for all but one game in SEC play.

Lehman is the only guy who will miss the season, but the Gamecocks will have a few guys who will miss or be limited in fall scrimmages.

Pitchers Andy Peters and Julian Bosnic will not throw this fall coming off Tommy John surgery. Bosnic will be ready for the season and Peters will likely be 100 percent in late February or early March.

Potential weekend starter Thomas Farr won't pitch before winter workouts dealing with a hand injury and Jeff Heinrich will have shoulder surgery this week and be sidelined until after fall scrimmages.

Pitcher Wes Sweatt is dealing with a knee injury and it's still to be determined how much he'll be able to do this fall.

Jax Cash, a freshman catcher coming off Tommy John, can't throw but has been able to swing a bat and catch, which are both things he'll do this fall. How much he catches in scrimmages is still up in the air since he's not able to throw a baseball.



Brett Kerry may also be limited coming off an oblique injury and Josiah Sightler is back fully from a knee injury which ended his summer prematurely.

A quick roster note: Cole Ganopulos is no longer listed on the Gamecocks' roster.