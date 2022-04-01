Baseball: Missouri Preview
Who: South Carolina (12-12, 2-4) vs Missouri (15-7, 1-5). Columbia, MissouriTime/TV: Friday 7:00 pm EST, Saturday 3:00 pm EST, Sunday 2:00 pm EST. All games will stream on SEC Network +. Line: Game...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news