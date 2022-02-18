Baseball: Opening Day Preview

The Spartans are led by skipper Billy Godwin. Godwin is no stranger to longtime fans of Carolina baseball as he was at the helm of East Carolina's program for 9 years. In 2009, South Carolina's season ended in regional play to Godwin's Pirates. The following year, ECU took two of three against a Gamecock team that went on to some pretty, pretty, preeeettyyyy, good things during the remainder of the 2010 season.

This year it is clear that Godwin's strategy is to steal the Sunday game as he is throwing his best arm in the series finale. Austin Parsley is a preseason 2nd team All Southern Conference selection. Parsley primarily came out of the pen last year, yet he logged more innings than all other Spartans with the exception of Friday night starter Austin Koehn. Parsley has good movement on his fastball and has plus control of all of his pitches.

The Spartan were picked to finish 5th of 8 in the Southern Conference by league coaches. At the plate, watch for 2nd baseman Hogan Windish. Windish hit .280 with 10 bombs last season. Like Parsley, he was tabbed as a 2nd team All Southern Conference selection.