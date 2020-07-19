The Gamecocks have been busy on the recruiting trail over the last few weeks, picking up two players over the last three weeks in two different classes, including one as recently as Friday night.

"God is good! Extremely blessed to announce my commitment to the University of South Carolina to further my academic and athletic career," he tweeted. "I would like to thank God, my family, and all the coaches who have helped me reach this point!"

Zedalis, who's listed as a shortstop/middle infielder by PerfectGame, is considered the No. 33 player in North Carolina (Cox Mill) for the 2023 class and the No. 183 shortstop in the group.

As someone who just finished his freshman year of high school he's already listed at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds.

He's joined in committing with 2022 infielder Ethan Petry, who announced his commitment at the end of June to join a top 25 class Mark Kingston and his staff are assembling.

"After much thought and consideration I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at the University of South Carolina," he said as part of his announcement. "I want to thank my parents, my brother, and my coaches for supporting me through this process! Go Gamecocks!"

Petry is considered a top 500 prospect in the 2022 class, checking in at No. 225 overall and the No. 17 overall third baseman in the class.

Coming out of Florida (Land O Lakes), he's considered the No. 44 overall prospect and the fifth-best at his position.

Petry's commitment gives the Gamecocks nine 2022 commitments with all but one considered top 500 players, led by Blaise Grove at 51 and Connor Fuhrman at 62.

As for the 2023 class, the Gamecocks now have five commitments in the 2023 class with the four previous commits top 50 players: Ariel Antigua, 53; Eddie Copper, 203; Grant Loggins, 234; Reese Marcum, 235.