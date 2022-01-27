Baseball roster breakdown: infielders

Before that, though, it’s time to take a detailed look at the roster and position groups as preseason practice cranks up. First up is the infielder and catcher positions.

The Gamecocks are a few weeks away from starting things up and preseason scrimmages begin Friday afternoon (2:30 p.m.).

In just over three weeks, it will officially be baseball season in South Carolina.

Listed infielders on the roster (12): Brandt Belk, Michael Braswell, Colin Burgess, Carson Hornung, Talmadge LeCroy, Kevin Madden, Jack Mahoney, Cole Messina, Josiah Sightler, Vytas Valincius, Jalen Vasquez, Braylen Wimmer

Returning infielders (5): Colin Burgess, Jack Mahoney, Josiah Sightler, Jalen Vasquez, Braylen Wimmer

Incoming infielders (7): Brandt Belk (transfer), Michael Braswell (freshman), Carson Hornung (freshman), Talmadge LeCroy (freshman), Kevin Madden (transfer), Cole Messina (freshman), Vytas Valincius (freshman)

Position battles to watch in scrimmages: First base, shortstop, third base

Depending on what South Carolina wants to do with Wimmer in terms of him playing centerfield or shortstop, second base could be up for grabs as well. The Gamecocks are replacing starters at first, third and short from last season and will need to find their guys there over the next few weeks.

At first, Missouri transfer Belk seems like the favorite to win that spot but Valincius and Sightler could potentially play there as well. Braswell, a former top 100 prospect out of high school, has the defensive ability and bat-to-ball skills to play short early in his career and could even be the Opening Day starter there if he wins the competition between him and Vasquez. Madden, a Virginia Tech transfer seems like the odds-on favorite at third as well.

Burgess seems penciled in as the team’s starting catcher although LeCroy and Messina and Connor Cino (listed as an outfielder) can help shoulder some of that load as well.

The skinny: This is a group with a lot of questions around it with not a lot of returners and positions up for grabs at the moment. Wimmer had a productive sophomore year slashing .271/.322/.512 but struck out 60 times while Burgess hit .241/.327/.329 with 27 strikeouts. Both are good defensively.

Belk is someone who has SEC experience and doesn’t strikeout much with a hitter’s mentality while Madden is a career .300 hitter from his time in Blacksburg and should offer a veteran bat in the lineup as well.

The freshman class is well-heralded, headlined by Braswell, Hornung and Valincius from a rankings perspective but all three along with LeCroy and Messina all have the ability to make an impact in some way this season. Braswell (short) and Hornung (outfield) could earn a starting spot while Messina and LeCroy could earn starts behind the plate or both (and Valincius) have the ability to DH.

Paired with returners like Mahoney, Vasquez, Sightler and the projected starters it should be a versatile unit with a few guys who could play multiple positions.

Projected infield: First, Brandt Belk; Second, Braylen Wimmer; Shortstop, Michael Braswell; Third base, Kevin Madden; Catcher, Colin Burgess