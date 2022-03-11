Baseball: Texas Preview
Who: South Carolina (7-5) v. #1 Texas (12-2),Time/TV: Friday night's game has been postponed and Saturday's start time has been moved up due to frigid temperatures. The two teams will now play a do...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news