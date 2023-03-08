Who: #20 South Carolina (12-1) vs USC Upstate (7-6), at Flour Field in Greenville

Time/TV: 6:30 pm streaming on ESPN+. This is different from SEC Network+, if you don't have a separate subscription for ESPN+ you are listening to Tommy Moody and Stuart Lake tonight on the radio.

Projected Starting Pitchers: Matthew Becker (So. LHP) 1-0, 9.00 ERA, 4.0 IP, 2 BB, 7Ks, .235 BAA. vs. Mathieu Curtis (Fr. RHP) 2-0, 1.86 ERA, 9.2 IP, 5 BB, 6Ks, .263 BAA. Curtis is a freshman from Tega Cay, South Carolina. Curtis came on in relief in the third inning of the Spartans' win over Clemson last week. A game that was also contested at Flour Field. The freshman picked up the win by pitching four innings giving up six hits and one run on two walks and a strikeout. Curtis took Fort Mill High School to the 2022 South Carolina High School League 5A Upper State Championship and was named All-SCHSL 5A and All-SCHSL 5A Region 3 as a senior in 2022.

History: The Gamecocks have a 13-1 series advantage on USC Upstate heading into Wednesday’s game, but Upstate won the last meeting in Columbia. The two schools also met at Flour Field in 2016, with Carolina prevailing 12-6.

Last Meeting: May 10, 2022. Upstate 9-6. The Spartans used a big 4th inning to pick their first win over the Gamecocks.