GamecockCentral - Battle Armor: Gamecocks announce uniforms for Vanderbilt

Battle Armor: Gamecocks announce uniforms for Vanderbilt
The South Carolina football team will wear white helmets with white jerseys and black pants against Vanderbilt in Nashville this weekend, the school announced on Twitter.
The Gamecocks last wore that combination last season at Texas A&M.
Kickoff vs. the Commodores is scheduled for noon on the SEC Network.
No reveal video was done this week. Instead, it was revealed through the following tweet:
It’s GAMEDAY! pic.twitter.com/zrCOxW97Xx— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) October 10, 2020