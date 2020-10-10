 GamecockCentral - Battle Armor: Gamecocks announce uniforms for Vanderbilt
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-10 08:10:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Battle Armor: Gamecocks announce uniforms for Vanderbilt

GC Staff • GamecockCentral
The South Carolina football team will wear white helmets with white jerseys and black pants against Vanderbilt in Nashville this weekend, the school announced on Twitter.

The Gamecocks last wore that combination last season at Texas A&M.

Kickoff vs. the Commodores is scheduled for noon on the SEC Network.

No reveal video was done this week. Instead, it was revealed through the following tweet:

Chris Gillespie/GamecockCentral.com
