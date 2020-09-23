GamecockCentral - Battle Armor: Gamecocks announce unis for season opener

Battle Armor: Gamecocks announce unis for season opener
The fan-favorite ‘Battle Armor’ videos are officially back!
The South Carolina football team announced Wednesday evening that the Gamecocks will be wearing their all black uniforms in their season opener against Tennessee Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Check out the must-see video below!
Even though we can't all be together, we are once again united.— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) September 23, 2020
Battle Armor 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VirET6ti1A