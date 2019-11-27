Battle Armor: Gamecocks go with all-black unis versus Clemson
The South Carolina football team will wear its all black uniforms - black helmets, black jerseys and black pants - when its annual rivalry with Clemson is renewed on Saturday.
The Gamecocks and Tigers are scheduled for a noon kickoff at William-Brice Stadium on ESPN.
LIMITED TIME OFFER: New subscribers get up to 50% off the first year plus get free Gamecocks gear! All with in-depth coverage of your Gamecocks!
Battle Armor 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tLbSiKplAK— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) November 28, 2019