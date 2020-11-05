GamecockCentral - Battle Armor: Gamecocks go with classic look on Military Appreciation Night

Battle Armor: Gamecocks go with classic look on Military Appreciation Night
The South Carolina football team will go with one of its classic uniform combinations against Texas A&M Saturday.
The Gamecocks will wear white helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants vs. the Aggies, a throwback to a look they used often during the Steve Spurrier era.
South Carolina last wore the uniform combination last season against Vanderbilt, a 24-7 Gamecocks' victory at home.
South Carolina and Texas A&M kick off Saturday night at 7 on ESPN at Williams-Brice Stadium.
